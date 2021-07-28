Holton Municipal Swimming Pool lifeguard Mallori Mulroy (shown at left in the photo above) helped Khloe Meier with a swim noodle last Friday during the last day of swim lessons at the pool. According to pool staff, a total of 127 youngsters participated in swim lessons during the June session, while a total of 143 kids took part in lessons that ended last week. Seven local businesses are paying for the first 50 admissions to the pool each day through the end of the month.