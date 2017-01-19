Supt. candidate interviews being held this week

By David Powls

On Tuesday evening, a special meeting of the USD 336 school board was held, starting at 6 p.m., to interview Juanita Erickson for the Holton superintendent position.

During the meeting, the board met in executive session with Erickson four different times for a total of 84 minutes.

The board also met in executive session for 15 minutes without Erickson present.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m.

Erickson is currently in her fourth year as general director of elementary education for Topeka public schools, it was reported. Previously, for two years, Erickson was director of administration for Topeka public schools. She was also an elementary school principal for Salina public schools for 11 years. Prior to that, she was a teacher at Salina for 11 years.

This evening, the school board will interview Robert L. Young for the superintendent’s position. Young is currently in his sixth year as superintendent of Ellis USD 388. Previously, he was superintendent/K-12 principal at Wallace County USD 241 for three years and director of curriculum and technology for Ellis USD 388 for 10 years. Prior to that, he was a high school math teacher and coach at Ellis for five years and a high school math teacher and coach at Beloit for four years.

The school board will also interview a superintendent candidate on Thursday and another on Friday. The names of those two candidates have not been announced yet.

The school board also met Monday of this week for its regular monthly meeting.

At the meeting, the school board:

*Noted the absence of board member Shelby Patch.

*Approved bills totaling $2,055,731.80.

*Approved payroll totaling $1,123,997.70.

*Approved the resignations of Janelle Eisenbarth (HES para), Briana Coplin (RVHS special ed) and Jason Schroeder (HHS athletic director, assistant high school principal and district transportation director).

Schroeder, who will wrap up four years with the district, announced that he planned to change careers from education to sporting goods sales with the goal of working fewer evening hours and spending more time with his family.

*Approved the hiring of Ryan Crain (HHS custodian) and Stacy Amon (JHES special ed).

*Accepted a donation of $2,500 from Matt and Paula Taylor for the high school auditorium renovation project.

*Learned that the recent in-service hosted by Holton and attended by Royal Valley and Jackson Heights staff also had went very well.

*Learned that the district’s website had been honored for excellence by the KASB.

*Learned from Michael Kimberlin, principal at HMS, that he and his school’s leadership team are discussing some proposed changes to the eighth grade promotion ceremony.

*Learned that staff training continues on the heating and cooling system at the new Holton Elementary School.

*Learned that the HHS auditorium has been repainted and the new theater seats have been installed.

HHS Principal Rod Wittmer reported that a total of $27,550 in donations has been accepted for the project plus the sale of the old theater seats totaled $600.

*Learned that the heating and AC systems at the middle school and high school will be reviewed with regards to air handling in both buildings.

*Learned from Superintendent Dennis Stones that no new cuts are expected to state aid this year, however, school districts are being advised to plan for a possible 2 percent cut in state aid towards the end of the year as the Legislature could choose to hold back some state aid to schools for a while to allow the state to temporarily balance its budget.

*Approved the KASB Annual Policy Updates as presented.

*Heard from Tom Sextro, technology director, regarding child protection laws for technology (CIPA) compliance for federal E-Rate funding.

Sextro said he is currently evaluating a cloud-based filtering solution called Securly.

Sextro also proposed for the district to remain with Giant Communications for local telephone and Internet connectivity and Touch Tone as the long distance carrier. He added that local and long distance E-rate funding is being phased out. Bandwidth this year with Giant will increase from 120 MBs and 140 MBs.

Giant’s fee for the district reportedly will stay the same, $4,250 per month ($15,300 per year). The balance of $35,700 (to be covered by E-rate federal funds) will be paid to Giant by USAC-SLD division on a quarterly basis.

*Received a preliminary draft of a proposed school schedule for next year for review. The proposed schedule will be discussed again at the February meeting.

*Discussed whether to have the district’s energy bills audited. A company is interested in providing the audit. The company’s fee is based on a percentage of any energy savings realized as a result of the audit. No decision was made.

*Approved a motion to add bus driver sensitivity training to the classified staff policy handbook.

*Approved a motion to keep summer driver’s education fees at $150 apiece. The online computer portion of the instruction will start soon, it was reported. Teachers John Deitrich and Kris Seymour will continue as driver’s ed instructors at $25 per hour.

*At 7:10 p.m., approved a motion to enter into executive session with Supt. Stones and Joe Kelly, assistant superintendent, for 20 minutes to discuss teacher salary negotiations. Dee Folk, board clerk, joined the executive session for 10 minutes.

*Upon re-entering open session, approved a motion to enter into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss teacher salary negotiations with Stones, Kelly and Carolyn Bartlett. The executive session was extended for 10 more minutes.

*Upon re-entering open session at 7:50 p.m., approved a motion to enter into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss teacher salary negotiations with Stones. The executive session was extended once for 10 minutes and another time for 15 minutes.

*Upon re-entering open session, the board appointed board members Rex Frazier, Shelby Patch and Orin Marshall as the board’s teacher salary negotiations team.

*Tabled the agenda item regarding how to set salary procedures for the district’s school nurse position.

*Approved a motion to have the district provide driving transportation (vehicle and fuel) for three ACE (Aiming Cats Toward Excellence) staff members to attend an ACE conference at Dallas over spring break. Training provided at the conference is required for a grant, it was reported.

*Adjourned the meeting at 9:02 p.m.