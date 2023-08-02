Super Pick'em Contest now under way

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and The Holton Recorder’s Super Football Pick’em Contest is under way.

Who­ever correctly predicts the final score and winner of the game will receive a one-night stay for two at Prairie Band Casino and Resor.

The Holton Recorder and 28 area businesses are sponsoring the annual Super Football Pick’em Contest, with the top prize awarded to the person who correctly predicts, or predicts closest to, the final score of the big game and the winner.

The Chiefs will play the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

If multiple people correctly pre­dict the final score and winning team, then their entries will be placed into a hat and a winning name will be drawn from those entries. Last year, there were 525 entries in the contest.

Entry forms are available on pages 8 and 9 in today’s edition of The Holton Recorder and at each of the participating business locations. To participate in the contest, fill out the entry form at each participating loca­tion when you visit. A different score can be predicted at each business.

There is a limit of one entry per person at each business location. More than one entry at a business will disqualify you in that business. No purchase is required to partici­pate.

Entry forms can be found and sub­mitted at Willcott Brewing, Vintage Park at Holton, Elm Creek Beef, Heart 2 Home, Giant Communica­tions, Mad Eliza’s, Cecil K’s Home­town Market, American Family In­surance, The Cockeyed Pig, Holton Dental, Casey’s General Store (both locations), Dairy Queen, Netawaka Family Fitness Center, Pizza Hut, Wilson Tire, Prairie Band One Stop, 7-Eleven, Nelson’s Retail Liquor & Tradin’ Post, Ginger Snips, Jackson Farmers, GNBank, Bumper to Bumper, Beverley Brown Boutique, ICE Automotive LLC, Jayhawk TV & Appliance, Medical Pharmacy, Tarwater Farm & Home Supply, The Farmers State Bank and The Holton Recorder.

Special contest collection contain­ers are available at each of the partici­pating businesses, along with some extra blank entry forms.

Contest entries will be picked up at participating businesses by Friday or Saturday.

In the contest’s first year, 2010, David Jackson won the grand prize of a 32-inch flat-screen TV. There was no contest in 2011, but in the next seven years, the winners — An­gela Strube (2012), Jim Dodson (2013), Marriah Tawzer (2014), Susie Jacobs (2015), Sam Swindale (2016), Barbara Loveall (2017) and Jason Schuetz (2018) — all won 32-inch flat-screen TVs.

The prize was upgraded to a 40-inch TV, which was won by Evelyn McLaughlin in 2019, Catherine and Curtis Knapp in 2020, Richard Heitzman in 2021 and Dennis Tegethoff in 2022.

The winner of the contest will be announced in next week’s edition of The Holton Recorder. Good luck!