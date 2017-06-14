Home / News / Sumner named Haskell's Outstanding Alumnus
Helen Sumner of Hoyt (center) is shown receiving a Native American shawl from Brittany Hall (right), Haskell Foundation administrator, after Sumner was named the Outstanding Alumnus of the Year.

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 17:05 holtonadmin

Helen Sumner of rural Hoyt was recently honored as Haskell Indian Nations University’s 2017 Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. Sumner received this award as a recognition for her leadership within the Indian community, it was reported.

Sumner was honored during the university’s spring graduation ceremony May 19 where she addressed the graduates and all those in attendance. 

Prior to speaking, Brittany Hall, Haskell Foundation administrator, placed a Native American shawl on Sumner. The shawl was given to Sumner by her daughter, Carrie Cornelius.

Sumner is the daughter of the late Cleve and Josephine Rice Sumner, and she is a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. 

