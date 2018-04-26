Summer projects planned at school districts

With the end of another school year just around the corner, summer work and maintenance projects at all three of Jackson County’s school districts are being considered, apart from the “usual” jobs such as floor maintenance and general cleaning.

Holton’s school board members have approved tuck pointing work at the high school, but school officials say there are other tasks to look at, such as middle school kitchen renovations. Painting and light work have been approved in the Royal Valley district.

And at Jackson Heights, roof repairs at the elementary school and football locker room work at the middle and high school are being discussed.

