Summer maintenance work plans discussed at Royal Valley

High on the list of maintenance priorities for the Royal Valley school district is repair work on the concession stand at the RVHS sta­dium, but Superintendent Aaric Davis told members of the USD 337 Board of Education on Mon­day that some research was still needed into repair costs.

Board members also received some cost estimates from Davis on maintenance projects at the high school and middle school, with ac­tion likely to follow at a future meeting once estimates are final­ized, as well as suggestions for summer maintenance work at all three district schools.

Davis said he had previously been directed by board members to look into structural damage at the stadium concession stand and found out that the cause involved the installation of a garage door that may have been too big for the building.

“They put in a six-foot-by-eight-foot garage door that they didn’t have clearance for, so they took part of the ceiling out and knocked the rafters so that the door would open up,” he told board members. “All the damage you’re seeing on the back side of that building is be­cause somebody took an inch and a half out of a two-by-four rafter, and you have water damage.”

