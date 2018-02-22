Summer brick work planned for Iowa Ave.

Restoration work in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue will have a continuous four-block section of that street between Fourth and Eighth streets in Holton back in good shape, Holton Street Superintendent Greg Tanking told the Holton City Commission this week.

During the commission’s regular meeting — held on Tuesday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday — Tanking presented commissioners with his department’s annual program for repair work on city streets, which also includes crack filling in 29 blocks and chip-and-seal work in 24 blocks of Holton’s streets. Commissioners approved the 2018 program.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder