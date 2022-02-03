Strader named NCAA DII athlete of the week

Pittsburg State University junior middle distance runner Mason Strader, from Holton, was named the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II men’s indoor track & field athlete of the week yesterday after his sub-four minute mile performance last weekend.

Additionally, Strader garnered Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Track Athlete of the Week accolades for his performance.

Strader, who competed at the Arkansas Qualifier at Fayetteville on Friday, Feb. 18, went sub-four in the mile with his 3:58.47 effort on the 200-meter banked track to win his section.

That effort at Fayetteville makes Strader the third-best performer with the fourth-fastest time in NCAA Division II history, it was reported by PSU staff. He also is ranked second on the Descending Order List in the event.

Strader became the first man in PSU program history to run a sub-four mile. He bested his previous school record time (4:02.61) that he clocked on Feb. 12 at the Seventh Annual Gorilla Indoor Classic.

Strader is just the second PSU athlete to ever receive National Athlete of the Week recognition during the indoor track season, it was reported.

He is the son of Ryan Strader and Missy and Jon Holliday, all of Holton.

Note: The Arkansas Qualifier featured an opportunity for individuals and relays from 33 schools to produce improved times at the Randal Tyson Track Center prior to upcoming conference and NCAA indoor championship meets.