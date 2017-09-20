Stithem running for re-election to RV board

Jeff Stithem, 46, Hoyt, is seeking re-election to position five on the Royal Valley Board of Education. Stithem has held this position for four years and will face Nathan McAlister in the Nov. 7 general election.

“I want to continue to support the administration and teachers to provide a quality and safe education for Royal Valley students,” Stithem said.

Stithem is a lifelong resident of Jackson County and graduated from Royal Valley High School. He received an associate of arts degree from Highland Community College.

For the past five years, Stithem has been a distribution manager for United Pipe and Steel.

He worked for UPS for 13 years and was a self-employed farmer and rancher until 2013.

If re-elected, Stithem said he wants “to make sure we give teachers support in the classroom to accomplish the goals we have set.”

