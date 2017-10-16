State Treasurer to visit county courthouse on Tuesday

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is on his tour of Kansas’ 105 counties to promote many of the programs and services administered by the state treasurer’s office, includ­ing the state’s Unclaimed Property Division, it has been reported.

The tour will stop in Jackson County on Tuesday, when LaTurner and his staff will be at the Jackson County Courthouse in Holton from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30a.m.

“My goal as the state treasurer is to help Kansans plan and prepare for the future,” LaTurner said. “During my stop in Jackson County, we will be promoting four very important and rewarding missions at the Trea­surer’s Office: Returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, help­ing Kansans save for higher educa­tion, empowering individuals living with a disability and their loved ones to save for disability related expens­es and increasing the financial knowledge of all Kansans. I look for­ward to offering the most vital func­tions of the Treasurer’s Office direct­ly to Kansans in their hometowns.”

The State Treasurer’s Office is currently holding $350 million in unclaimed property and is charged with returning it to its rightful own­ers and heirs.

