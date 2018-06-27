State school funding still inadequate

Despite the Kansas Legislature’s most recent efforts to boost funding for public schools, the Kansas Supreme Court on Monday ruled that state spending on public schools remains inadequate, but gave state legislators a year to add more funds for public education — a request that local school administrators said they found agreeable.

“I’m happy that they’ve affirmed that things are the way they are, and they’re still saying that adequacy was met for one year, so at least we’re not looking at closing down schools and going through that rigmarole,” said Bob Davies, Holton USD 336 superintendent of schools.

School finance laws passed during the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions boosting public education spending by $522 million over a five-year period do not meet the “adequacy requirement in Article 6 of the Kansas Constitution,” according to a Kansas Supreme Court press release.

