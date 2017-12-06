Stacey Looper joins staff at Lifetime Eye Care

Dr. Stacey Looper, a native of Blaine, has joined the staff of Lifetime Eye Care of Holton after graduating from the Southern College of Optometry of Memphis, Tenn. in May.

Dr. Looper graduated from Onaga High School in 2009 and then studied at Kansas State University.

Her parents are Mark and Deloris Looper of Blaine.

Looper said she is excited to be returning to the area to practice her profession.

During her schooling at Southern College of Optometry, Looper participated in externships including three months of comprehensive eye care and contact lens training in Stowe, Vt.

