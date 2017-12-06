Home / News / Stacey Looper joins staff at Lifetime Eye Care
Dr. Stacey Looper

Stacey Looper joins staff at Lifetime Eye Care

Mon, 06/12/2017 - 15:44 holtonadmin

 

Dr. Stacey Looper, a native of Blaine, has joined the staff of Lifetime Eye Care of Holton after graduating from the Southern College of Optometry of Memphis, Tenn. in May.  

Dr. Looper graduated from Onaga High School in 2009 and then studied at Kansas State University.

Her parents are Mark and Deloris Looper of Blaine.

Looper said she is excited to be returning to the area to practice her profession. 

During her schooling at Southern College of Optometry, Looper participated in externships including three months of comprehensive eye care and contact lens training in Stowe, Vt. 

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media