St. Benedict to host ESU a cappella choir and chorale on Sunday

The St. Marys Church at St. Benedict will host the Emporia State University A Cappella Choir and the Emporia Chorale at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28th. The ESU A Cappella Choir, the auditioned mixed choir, and the Emporia Chorale, Emporia's community chorus, will be in concert performing Gabriel Faure's beautiful Requiem. The concert will also feature David Pickering from Kansas State University as an organ soloist and the ESU A Cappella Choir who will perform a set of spirituals.

The choirs are directed by Robert Ward, the director of choral activities at Emporia State University.

"I am very excited to take our choirs out of Emporia to sing in the beautiful setting of St. Mary's Church. We will be singing a very nice program with a wide variety of music, but most importantly we are eager to share our music with a new audience. I stopped at the church in January and was blown away by the beauty and the acoustics. I can hardly wait to hear the organ and choir together," Dr. Ward said.