Spring Livestock show set for this weekend

The Jackson County Spring Livestock Show was started several years ago as an opportunity for the county’s youth to be in the “spotlight’’ with their livestock projects more than just the county fair, according to Deb Dillner, a fair board member. A lot of time, effort, energy and dollars are invested in a livestock project by the entire family.

This year’s event will be a two-day event, Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton, it has been reported.

The sheep and goat show will be held Saturday morning with weigh-in at 7 a.m. and the show starting at 8:30 a.m. The beef show will also be on Saturday with the weigh-in at 11 a.m. and the show starting at 1 p.m. The event will wrap up with the swine show on Sunday morning with the weigh-in at 7 a.m. and the show starting at 9 a.m.

The event organizers report they have already received more than 180 pre-entries from across the state and some from Nebraska and Missouri.

In past years, this has been a one day event with all species shown on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. But due to health concerns due to COVID-19, the event for 2020 was moved back a few weeks and spread out over two days. Health guidelines are being followed. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.