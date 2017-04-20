Spring concerts, graduations scheduled
Spring concerts are under way at area schools, as Holton third and fourth grade students kicked off the concert season yesterday with their spring program.
The following is a list of upcoming band and vocal concerts, along with area commencements and eighth-grade promotion activities at Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley schools.
* 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 – Holton fifth grade music program at the elementary school.
* 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 – Royal Valley fifth through eighth grade vocal music concert at the RVHS gym.
* 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 – Fifth and sixth grade band concert at the HHS auditorium.
* 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 – Royal Valley High School band and vocal music concert at RVHS. The RVHS Fine Arts Show will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m.
* 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 – Jackson Heights High School vocal and band concert at the JHHS gym.
* 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 – USO Show at the Holton High School auditorium.
* 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 – Jackson Heights fourth through eighth grade spring concert at the JHHS gym.
* 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 – Holton High School vocal concert at the school.
* 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 – Holton Middle School musical at the HHS auditorium.
* 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 – Royal Valley High School commencement at the gym.
* 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 – Jackson Heights High School commencement.
* 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15 – Royal Valley eighth-grade promotion at RVHS gym.
* 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 – Jackson Heights eighth-grade promotion at the JHHS gym.
* 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 – Holton Middle School and Holton High School band spring pops concert at the Holton High School auditorium.
* 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 – Holton High School commencement.
* 7 p.m. on Monday, May 22 – Holton eighth-grade promotion at HHS.