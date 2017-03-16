Spring break is next week

Local school districts and area colleges and universities will be closed for spring break from Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24, it has been reported.

All three Jackson County school districts – Holton, Jackson Heights and Royal Valley – as well as students who attend schools in Prairie Hills USD 113 and Atchison County Community Schools USD 377 will be out of class for a full week during the third week of March.

All state universities, as well as Washburn University, will also take spring break that week.

Students in all aforementioned schools and universities will return to class on Monday, March 27.