Spradling makes first appearance in Ewing cases

With the first of six criminal tri­als against a Holton man accused of several sex-related crimes ap­proaching — and a new lead prosecutor coming on board in the case — more pre-trial motion hearings will be necessary due to the amount of information pertinent to the case being received, attorneys noted during a Friday afternoon hearing.

Jacqie Spradling, making her first appearance in Jackson County District Court on Friday as the special prosecutor in the six cases against Jacob Ew­ing, 22, and Kathleen Ambrosio, defense attorney for Ewing, agreed to return to district court for an ad­ditional motion hearing on Friday, Feb. 17 to discuss a jury question­naire related to the first case.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek said having the jury ques­tionnaire approved by both attor­neys and the court was a “primary concern” because of the “lead time” before Ewing’s first trial, which is set to begin Monday, March 27 in district court.

Spradling said she and Ambrosio were “hazardously close to an agreement” on a questionnaire and asked whether Friday would be an acceptable deadline to have the questionnaire ready to send to pos­sible jurors. Both Marek and Dis­trict Court Clerk Colleen Reamer said they were fine with the Friday deadline.

Spradling was appointed to replace Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller as lead prosecutor for all six trials against Ew­ing at the request of Miller, who was present during Friday’s hearing as a member of the audience.

