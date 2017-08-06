Spillway repair plans scrutinized

Although the engineering firm for the Elkhorn Lake spillway repair project was able to negotiate about $25,000 off the contractor’s bid for the work, members of the Holton City Commission on Monday still expressed concern about the engineers’ original plan for the work.

Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee noted during the commission’s regular meeting that evening that a representative from the Evans-Bierly-Hutchinson and Associates (EBH) engineering firm of Great Bend met with Reece Construction of Salina to discuss trimming their $117,500 bid for the Elkhorn spillway project.

