Spelling bee contestants named

Jackson Heights will host this year’s Jackson County Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, where 12 area students will compete for the county title.

Students who have qualified for this year’s county bee are:

Jackson Heights USD 335: Dawson Cochren (fifth grade), Mallori Mulroy (sixth grade), Annie Allen (seventh grade) and Garret Klahr (eighth grade).

Holton USD 336: Piper Robinson (fifth grade), Emma Bontrager (sixth grade), Stephen “Cooper” Sheldon (seventh grade) and Kiana Jessepe (eighth grade).

Royal Valley USD 337: Christopher “Buddy” Lundin-Burger (fifth grade), Jaemon Smith (sixth grade), David Daubon (seventh grade) and Laurel Lundin-Burger (eighth grade).

Alternate champions, who will compete if their class champion is unable to attend the competition, are:

Jackson Heights USD 335: Emma Brucken (fifth grade), Heather Mandala (sixth grade), Justin Mullins (seventh grade) and Amaya Marlatt (eighth grade).

Holton USD 336: Lorna Smith (fifth grade), Trace Dillon (sixth grade), Lillian Mulenga (seventh grade) and Issac Mulenga (eighth grade).

Royal Valley USD 337: Aubrie Russell (fifth grade), Jared Nisscot Lewis (sixth grade), Kyle Miller (seventh grade) and Elizabeth Sutton (eighth grade).

Once the event starts, students will take turns spelling words provided to them. Those who correctly spell their words will advance to the next round of competition. Those providing incorrect spellings will be eliminated.

The spelling bee will begin with a practice round in order to help the students get accustomed to the competition’s format, audience and microphones. Students may ask for spelling word definitions, alternate pronunciations and the language of origin for their words, as well as have the word used in a sentence.

Each of the three school districts is supplying a judge for the event, and judges will include Michael Kimberlin, Connie Baldridge and Darlene Irwin.

The winner of the Jackson County Spelling Bee will compete at the regional bee set for later this year.

The winner of that event will earn an all-expense paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. next summer.

The spelling bee is open to the public and is free of charge to attend.