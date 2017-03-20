Some of Ewing's cases combined: judge

The number of week-long trials a Holton man is facing was cut from six to four on Wednesday, March 15 in Jackson County District Court.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek partially granted a second request from special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling to consolidate all six trials against Jacob Ewing, 22, into one case, citing that two of the trials involved cases where “the elements are completely different.”

One of those two trials — set to begin Monday, April 17 in district court — involved an alleged inci­dent in early 2014 involving a girl reportedly 13 years old at the time, resulting in charges of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child — should be tried separately due to the age of the alleged victim, Marek said.

Marek also denied a motion filed by Topeka-based defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio to have the al­leged victim in that case undergo a mental health evaluation. The de­nial marked the second time that the judge rejected Ambrosio’s request to have the al­leged victim undergo such an evaluation after it was revealed that the alleged victim had been treated for mental health issues.

