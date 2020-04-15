Some auto insurers offering discounts

Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt encourages Kansas consumers to visit with their auto insurers about potential discounts, rebates or reductions in premiums during concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), it has been reported.

“Many companies recognize the statewide stay-at-home order has reduced the number of Kansans driving, lowering the risk for everybody,” Commissioner Schmidt said.

Some companies, but not all, have announced measures to help consumers during this time, such as rebates on premiums paid or discounts on rates. Kansas consumers should reach out to their auto insurer to find out the relief options that may be available to them, Schmidt said.

“I am pleased insurers are finding ways to help Kansans get a few extra dollars in their pocket,” Schmidt said.

If consumers need assistance finding contact information for their auto insurer, they are encouraged to reach out to the Kansas Insurance Department’s Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484 or KID.Commissioner@ks.gov.

While the Kansas Insurance Department building is closed due to COVID-19 precautions, remote operations continue including those performed by the Department’s Consumer Assistance Division. The Department’s website, insurance.kansas.gov, is also a resource for consumers at this time.