Solar eclipse to occur Aug. 21

Mark your calendars for Monday, Aug. 21. For the first time ever in modern history, areas of northeast Kansas will be able to see one of the most spectacular celestial events ever…a total solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur when the sun, moon and earth are in perfect alignment. The sun follows a path called the “ecliptic” through the sky. The moon and planets are usually above or below the ecliptic, and no eclipse occurs.

However, on rare occasions, this perfect alignment occurs and people see a solar eclipse.

Beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, the earth, moon and sun will begin to move into a perfect alignment to start the eclipse. The moon’s shadow will start moving across the United States from the northwest, continue down through the central part of the country and then end in the southeast and out into the Atlantic Ocean.

