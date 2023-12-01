Soil Conservation Award winners for 2023 announced

The 75th annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 1401 W. Fourth St., it has been reported.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the program set to begin at 7 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by Holton High School student Lucas White.

Several awards will also be announced at the meeting. This year’s conservation winners are:

• Jim and Carol Braum – Kansas Bankers Award.

• Gary and Kim Robbins – Outstanding Conservationist Award.

• Tony and Michelle Raaf – Grassland Award.

• Danny Goodman – Soil Health Award.

• Susan Schirmer – Wildlife Habitat Award.

Jackson Heights student Ellie Gresham, who won the county speech contest, will be honored, as well as the first-place winners of the elementary school poster contest (grades first through fifth).

To make meal reservations for the dinner, contact Brian Boeckman at the district office at 364-3329, ext. 136, or email brian.boeckman@ks.nacdnet.net. The deadline to RSVP is at noon on Feb. 8.

The Holton Recorder’s special soil conservation section will be published prior to the event. To advertise in this special section, call David Powls at 364-3141 or send an email message to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net