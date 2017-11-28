'Small Town Christmas' set for this Saturday on the Square

The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and area businesses are hosting “A Small Town Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Holton.

The day will include the Christmas Tour Of Homes, the annual Christmas Parade of Lights, a special visit from Santa Claus and other activities.

The Christmas Tour Of Homes will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at five homes and businesses in Jackson County.

The tour is a fund-raiser for the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour and can be purchased at all area banks and the Chamber office in Holton. For more information, call 785-741-5686.

Downtown events will kick off at 5 p.m. with a soup supper at the Hutchins Building on the west side of the Square served by members of the Thrive! Jackson County community group.

The 18th annual Parade of Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m. around the Town Square.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel, city and county departments, area clubs, service organizations, churches, businesses, school groups and families are all encouraged to participate in the annual light-up parade that features vehicles and floats covered in Christmas lights.

