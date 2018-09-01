Sitzler Fund helped 27 Holton families over holidays

A total of 27 Holton families received assistance with their city utility bills during the holiday season, thanks to an annual disbursement from a city-administered fund established more than a century ago.

Holton City Clerk Teresa Riley said a total of $2,400 was distributed to those families from the Sitzler Fund, up from last year’s disbursement of little more than $1,000.

The fund, which is currently administered by Holton City Attorney Dennis White, was established in 1912 by the estate of Holton resident Louise Sitzler, who gave the city a sizable donation to be used to help “the poor” after her death that year. White estimated the original donation to be somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000.

