Sign gets a facelift

The big sign in Holton at 312 Pennsylvania Ave., the location of the Jackson County Health Department and Senior Citizens Center, is being repainted. Jill Bleier of Holton, shown above on the ladder, was scraping off loose, old paint from the sign on a recent day. Bleier said, from the top of the ladder, that the sign was a little higher off the ground than she originally thought it was when she bid on the work. "I'm the lucky one who got the bid,'' she said. The sign, in its earlier days, advertised specials for Craig's IGA and Mahon’s Shurfine grocery stores that were located there.