Sheriff's office set to collect unused medications Saturday

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and unused leftover medication is being collected at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Holton that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A collection box will be set up Saturday in the lobby of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 210 Old U.S. Highway 75 in Holton, according to Sergeant Detective Andy Caviness.

“Any unused or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off. No needles are accepted,” Caviness said.

The sheriff’s office is the only law enforcement agency in the county collecting drugs that day.

