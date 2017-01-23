Sheriff's office reports on activities for 2016

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse recently released an annual report for his office that details the many services provided by his staff this past year.

“Many times, law enforcement officers are tasked with dealing with difficult and chaotic situations. We have a skilled and dedicated workforce who are privileged to serve the people of the county,” Sheriff Morse said. “Every year we deal with a number of unfortunate problems and a variety of issues, however, there were many accomplishments in 2016, making Jackson County safer for our citizens. We anticipate similar accomplishments and success in 2017 and look forward to serving the citizens of Jackson County.”

The following are several highlights from the 16-page report.

Jackson County Jail

Over the last 12 months, the Jackson County Jail averaged 45 inmates per day who were serving time or awaiting trial. In addition, there was an average of 48 inmates being housed for other agencies.

The lowest inmate population day in 2016 was 82 inmates, and the highest inmate count was 111. There were a total of 1,594 inmates booked into the Jackson County Jail in 2016, which was an increase of 153 from 2015.

Total inmate housing revenue for 2016 was $788,082.90.

This past year, the jail became PREA compliant. The Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003 requires that federal prisons meet specific standards.

After a three-year process, the Jackson County Jail became PREA compliant in order to create a safer jail for inmates and staff, and, at the same time, open up economic opportunities for Jackson County, Morse said.

Patrol Division

“In 2016, deputies patrolled more than 500,000 miles of Jackson County roadways,” Morse said. “Our office’s proactive approach is paying off with a number of reductions in a variety of call types.”

In 2016, the patrol division either responded to or initiated:

* 60 mental/suicidal reports.

* 813 escorts/transports.

* 1,957 civil processes.

* 742 warrants.

* 2,709 car stops.

* 313 non-injury accidents.

* 108 injury accidents.

* 15 structure fires.

* 138 alarm calls.

* 24 fight calls.

* 103 domestic violence calls.

* 49 assault/battery/harassment calls.

* 474 animal calls.

* 1,031 citizens assist calls.

* 476 911 hang up calls.

* 73 disturbance calls.

* 401 suspicious person/activity calls.

* 107 juvenile calls.

* 43 sex offenses.

* 108 welfare checks.

* 151 theft calls.

* 938 receive information/service request calls.

* 734 traffic problems.

* 5,034 building/area checks.

* 19 illegal hunting/criminal trespass calls.

* 322 calls for back up/assistance from other agencies.

* 24 search warrants.

* 64 vandalism/criminal damage to property calls.

* 16 illegal trash dumps.

* 329 calls requesting to speak with a deputy.

The patrol division also received a $73,000 grant last year to implement mobile data terminals in patrol vehicles. This will allow deputies to access criminal justice information in their patrol vehicle and will allow reports to be completed in the field or even on scene, eliminating the need for deputies to leave their patrol zones, Morse said.

“The sheriff’s office is very fortunate to have some of the best and brightest in Kansas law enforcement,” Morse said. “While many law enforcement agencies across America are in desperate need of filling vacancies, here the sheriff’s office generally remains fully staffed with many exceptional employees.”

Investigations Division

The investigative unit primarily focuses on serious felony criminal offenses while other offenses are investigated by patrol deputies.

In 2016, the division investigated an estimated 146 cases. Of those cases, 29 were burglaries, 30 were sex-related cases, 11 were death investigations and 35 were narcotics investigations.

The remaining cases included arson, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and car theft.

Communications Division

The dispatch center receives all the 911 calls for the county and dispatches for the sheriff’s office, jail, two police departments, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas Highway Patrol, eight fire departments and two ambulance services.

In 2016, the communications center handled 20,555 incidents.

Also, there were a total of 61,224 telephone calls either made or received in the communications center, up from 58,545 in 2015. Of those calls, 3,840 were 911 calls, of which 761 came from landlines and 2,567 from cell phones.

Victims Of Crime Act Grant

The sheriff’s office applied for and received a Victims Of Crime Act (VOCA) grant aimed to provide direct services to victims of crime in Jackson County.

“We experienced remarkable success in our first year of the grant, serving 121 victims of crime in 2016,” Morse said. “This grant project provided a critical and effective service for victims during the aftermath of being a victim of crime.”

Grant staff provided immediate support services, information, referrals, advocacy and criminal justice support for victims reporting a crime in the county. These services were collectively provided 1,308 times to 32 children and 89 adults in 2016.

Registered Offenders

In 2016, the sheriff’s office supervised and monitored 44 registered offenders - 29 sex offenders, six violent offenders and nine drug offenders.

Civil Process

The sheriff’s office served 2,735 papers for the district court last year, including 808 summons, 1,388 subpoenas, 74 tax warrants, 49 show causes, four writs of assistance, 152 orders to appear, 70 citations in contempt, 103 garnishments and 45 protection from abuse orders.

VIN Inspections

At total of 792 vehicle identification number inspections were conducted last year and generated $14,256 for the office.

Concealed Carry

Concealed carry permits doubled in 2016, Morse said. A total of 32 concealed carry permits were issued compared to 16 in 2015. The sheriff’s office collects $32.50 for each concealed carry application.

Second Judicial District

The Second Judicial District includes Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties. The 2016 judicial statistics indicate that Jackson County led the judicial district in the number of felony filings and the number of felony and misdemeanor criminal convictions.

The county also had more felony traffic cases, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs cases and juvenile offender cases compared to the other counties.