Sheriff's attorney seeks stay on lawsuit from ex-detective

Motions seeking a halt to a law­suit filed by a former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detective against Sheriff Tim Morse regard­ing the former detective’s claim that he was wrongly fired for his involvement in the case against Ja­cob Ewing were filed Tuesday in federal court, it was reported.

Overland Park attorney Toby Crouse, representing Morse, filed motions seeking a decision from federal magistrate judge K. Gary Sebelius on the lawsuit filed against Morse by Al Dunn and a stay of “discovery” in the case be­tween Morse and Dunn, as well as memorandums in support of each motion.

Dunn, who worked for the sher­iff’s office from 2000 until July of last year, had filed a suit in October in the U.S. District Court for Kan­sas in Topeka accusing Morse of termi­nating Dunn’s employment with the sheriff’s office for political rea­sons surrounding Ewing, who is facing charges of sex-related crimes in six different Jackson County District Court cases.

In the original filing, Dunn al­leged that Ewing’s family had asked Morse to drop the investiga­tion against Ewing, but Morse contended that was not the case. In fact, the sheriff said, the investiga­tion into Ewing continued after Dunn’s termination and Ewing currently remains at the Jackson County Detention Center awaiting trial on the charges against him.

