Sheriff says claims against him are false

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse has stated that a former county detective’s claims of unlawful termination allegedly stemming from not helping the sheriff downplay an investigation into allegations of rape against a Holton resident are false, according to documents filed Tuesday in federal court.

Morse, represented by Overland Park attorney Toby Crouse, responded to the federal court lawsuit filed in October by former Jackson County Detective Al Dunn by alleging that Dunn was instead fired from the sheriff’s office for insubordination. Dunn, who had worked for the sheriff’s office starting in 2000, was suspended on June 24 of this year and eventually terminated on July 12, according to court documents.

Dunn’s lawsuit against Morse claims the sheriff unlawfully suspended and then fired him because Dunn refused to take action to shelve an investigation into Holton resident Jacob Ewing, who is currently facing six sex-related criminal cases in Jackson County District Court. Ewing’s family had asked Morse to drop the investigation against Ewing, Dunn alleged.

In Tuesday’s filing, Morse responded by denying Dunn’s allegation that the sheriff was influenced by Ewing’s family to stop the investigation. The sheriff also noted that the investigation into Ewing continued following Dunn’s termination from the department.

Morse also stated in the filing that he “assigned other detectives to the investigation and diminished Dunn’s role because of Dunn’s poor performance earlier in the investigation and during an unrelated investigation and trial,” saying the former detective “failed to collect essential evidence” in the unrelated matter.

“During the unrelated trial, which resulted in a hung jury, Dunn was accused by the defense of conducting an incompetent investigation and his performance was the focus of the defense,” Tuesday’s filing stated. “Because of these accusations and Dunn’s performance, Morse decided it was necessary to assign duties to other detectives to avoid Dunn becoming the focus in the Ewing case.”

Morse also denied Dunn’s claim that Dunn was asked to drop the investigation because complaints from Ewing’s family and friends could have an effect on Morse’s efforts to be re-elected as Jackson County Sheriff in November. Morse, who has served as sheriff since 2011, was eventually re-elected.

Dunn, represented by Topeka attorney Margie Phelps, is currently seeking $150,000 in damages for lost salary and mental and emotional distress, according to court documents.