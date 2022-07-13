Sheriff requests additional tax funds for employee pay raises

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse is requesting an additional $108,835 in county tax funds to fund the new budgets for the jail and the sheriff’s office.

During the Jackson County Commission meeting yesterday, the commissioners met with Sheriff Morse, Undersheriff Darrel Chapman, Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick and County Counselor Lee Hendricks to discuss the county budget for next year.

Sheriff Morse is seeking a pay increase for personnel at the jail and sheriff’s office.

“This will make us marketable again,” Sheriff Morse said. “It’s still not high paying, but hopefully it’ll help us keep some people here instead of going to surrounding counties.”

The proposed budget for the sheriff’s office and jail totals $3,491,089 and includes $108,835 in additional funds for the raises.

The proposed budget also includes $804,000 in revenue generated by the jail to be used to fund the budget.

On average, the jail generates about $850,000 a year, it was reported. The commissioners said they were concerned about the possibility of jail revenues falling shorter next year and how the county would have to supplement the budget if there was a shortfall.

“It’s a crapshoot. You don’t know what the market is going to do. It’s hard to rely on jail revenue, but fortunately, we’ve been successful,” Sheriff Morse said.

Commissioner Ed Kathrens asked Sheriff Morse if he could find $108,835 in the jail and sheriff’s office budgets to cover the raises.

“I can’t do it,” he said. “I’ve reduced so much already. I don’t think I could balance it if I did that. I’ve skimmed this back as far as I can.”

Commissioner Keith Kelly asked Sheriff Morse and Undersheriff Chapman to communicate with the commissioners each year on the status of jail revenues, and if there is a surplus, what plans they have for those funds.

