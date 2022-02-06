Sheriff Morse seeks pay increase for employees

A payroll increase for Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel has been requested as the county commissioners continue to discuss the new 2023 county budget.

During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse and Undersheriff Darrel Chapman requested $133,845 for next year’s budget for salary increases.

Chapman presented a pay study comparing other county pay plans to Jackson County. The pay plans use years of experience and rank to determine pay.

Shawnee County reportedly uses performance and longevity to determine its wages and recently increased deputy salaries by 15 percent.

Last year, a $1.50 per hour increase was included in the Jackson County budget for deputies, corrections and dispatch workers to help fill and retain employees in those positions.

The 2023 proposed pay increases included an additional $1.53 per hour for four detectives, $1.50 per hour for two captains, $1.53 per hour for patrol deputies, $1.42 per hour for dispatchers, $1.50 per hour for undersheriff, $.50 per hour for corrections officers, $1 per hour for office administrators, $1 per hour for maintenance workers and $.50 per hour for janitorial staff.

Commissioner Keith Kelly asked what the income from the jail is each year. Sheriff Morse said that it varies is about $800,000 per year and that those funds are used to purchase vehicles, equipment and building improvements.

Also during the meeting, Captain Scott Morris discussed the benefits of offering KP&F (Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System) versus KPERS (Kansas Public Employees Retirement System) retirement for law enforcement employees. Morris said that this would make the county more attractive in recruitment and retention of employees.

