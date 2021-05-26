Sheriff: Gas leak probable cause of deadly house explosion

Preliminary results from an investigation into the recent house explosion that left a Holton man dead and severely injured his wife revealed that the explosion likely stemmed from a propane leak, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said on Monday.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in the investigation into the cause of the deadly May 10 explosion at the home of Lu and Teri Griffiths about four miles north of Holton.

“It is confirmed that the explosion was that of a propane explosion,” Sheriff Morse said. “A sizable amount of propane is believed to be missing from the propane tank, which potentially leaked into the residence.”

Morse said it is believed that “an unidentifiable leak” occurred inside the Griffiths’ home, resulting in the explosion that left Lu Griffiths dead and Teri Griffiths severely injured, although what ignited the explosion remains unknown.

“Little to no part of the residence remains intact. This makes the investigation even more challenging,” said Morse, who added that the explosion was “not a result of a criminal act.”

The explosion was reported as being heard at least 10 miles away from the scene and was heard and felt at Jackson Heights High School, which is located about 3/4 mile southwest of the house.

Rescue units arriving at the scene of the explosion found the home on fire and debris from the explosion hanging from trees near the residence.

