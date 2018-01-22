Sheriff: Crime in Jackson County at 10-year low

Jackson County’s crime rate is at a 10-year low, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Morse presented his office’s 2017 annual report Tuesday at the Jackson County Commission meeting, and one of the biggest highlights was a 50 percent decrease in the county’s overall crime index between 2007 and 2016.

“Out of all the counties that surround the capitol city, we have the lowest violent crime index,” Sheriff Morse said.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Jackson County’s crime rate has reduced from 25.1 offenses per 1,000 people to 12.4 offenses per 1,000 over the 10-year period. The statewide average is 30.6 offenses per 1,000 people.

