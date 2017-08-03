Severe weather moves quickly through county

Despite small power outages in a few parts of the county, as well as some minor storm damage, Monday’s severe weather system spared the county for the most part as it moved quickly in its path from west to east.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning in most areas of Jackson County for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pat Korte, emergency management director for Jackson County, said that tornado sirens were set off in three towns in the southern part of the county - Delia, Hoyt and Denison.

