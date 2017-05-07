Home / News / Several new Kansas laws take effect

Several new Kansas laws take effect

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 16:21 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

Several new state laws – including the new individual income tax increase – took effect in Kansas on Saturday, July 1.

Earlier this spring, the Kansas Senate and House voted to override Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill raising Kansas income taxes by $1.2 billion over two years to help cover an estimated $900 million budget deficit expected in the next two years.

The new law returns the state to a new three-tiered tax structure, rolls back tax cuts to about 330,000 LLCs and raises individual income tax rates across the board.

Previously, the state of Kansas taxed the first $15,000 of individual income, or $30,000 for a couple filing jointly, at 2.7 percent. Income above those thresholds was taxed at 4.6 percent.

