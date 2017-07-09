Sentence handed down in trial

Holton resident Jacob Ewing was sentenced to 27 1/2 years of imprisonment following a jury’s guilty findings on 11 of 12 charges against him during a trial in late June, it was noted on Friday in Jackson County District Court.

Following testimony from the two women whose claims that Ewing, 22, raped and sodomized them in two separate incidents, one in 2016 and the other in 2014, District Court Judge Norbert Marek gave Ewing a prison sentence of 165 months (13 years and nine months) for each of the two cases, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Friday’s sentencing hearing was not the end of Ewing’s court appearances, as he is also scheduled to stand trial in October on an attempted rape charge based on an alleged incident that reportedly occurred in January of 2014. He is also set to stand trial in November on charges of allegedly possessing pornographic images of women younger than 18 years of age.

