Senior meal deliveries

Jackson County Senior Center employee Shelly Will is shown above loading the center’s delivery van recently with coolers, food items and several portable food warmers that are plugged into the vehicle to keep the food warm. Will was expected to deliver 51 meals that day, which included salisbury steak, rolls and apple crisp. Due to concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus), Will said she places each meal in a bag and leaves the bag on the front door handle for elderly members of the community. Area residents can also drive to the center each weekday for a carry-out meal. Several cars were already in line to receive the daily meal while Will was loading the van.