Sen. Pyle requests election audit

At the request of Kansas Sen. Dennis Pyle (R-Hiawatha), the Kansas bipartisan Legislative Joint House and Senate Committee has passed an extensive election system audit empowering auditors to examine alleged security vulnerabilities, election procedures, statutes and security of voting machines, ballots, tabulators and storage units while making sure related documents do not get shredded in the process, it has been reported.

“Kansans are calling on Attorney General (Derek) Schmidt to publicly submit the legal notice to Secretary of State (Scott) Schwab to not destroy election evidence. We must ensure public confidence in our election process and anything subpar is unacceptable as too much time has been wasted with a lack of action in Topeka,” Sen. Pyle said.

In testimony, Pyle said that Kansans deserve the truth regardless of outcomes, referencing that Kansas was a Trump state in 2020 and that Republicans must still audit the process and all facets of computer software and hardware capabilities.

Numerous intelligence reports out of Washington, D.C., including DNI John Radcliff’s Jan. 19, 2021 report, have alleged that evidence shows foreign election interference occurred in the 2020 election, including alleged infiltration by China.

“Americans demand the truth about the depth of the interference and numbers of races impacted,” Pyle said. “Regardless of party, Democrats, Republicans and Independents all agree that stealing votes and government concealing it is morally and ethically reprehensible. Politicians need to step up.”

Similar concerns were shared by Kansas residents, including Nations In Action representative Maria Zack, who said in testimony before the Kansas Senate that envelopes supplied with absentee ballots were using thin paper enabling handlers to see Kansans’ votes.

“An investigation is needed to find who ordered the envelopes in Kansas, Montana and similarly printed party identity on Florida envelopes to enable nefarious actors to quickly change outcomes like the mysterious Kansas school board race that flipped overnight,” Zack said.

Rebecca Dunlap of Axtell, a Pyle constituent, called for Schwab and Schmidt to “uphold their duty as elected officials and provide full assistance to the auditors with access to all materials and equipment.”

“If anything less occurs, we will demand the attorney general and local law enforcement prosecute all wrong doing by bureaucrats and/or vendors,” Dunlap said. “We are already suspicious by their lack of actions last year, and Schwab denied election fraud occurred without an investigation or review of other states’ horrendous findings.”

Auditors will be conducting their investigation over the next seven months with five major categories and will report back to the Joint Senate and House Legislative Audit Committee, it was reported.

Sen. Pyle represents Kansas’ First District, which includes all of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha counties and parts of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties.