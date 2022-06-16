Sen. Pyle announces run for governor as independent

Kansas Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha announced recently that he is running for governor.

“Due to the continual gross negligence in protecting and assisting citizens, my family and I have decided it is in the best interest of our state that I pursue running for governor to enact solutions to stop the hardship of Kansans,” Sen. Pyle said. “I am a God-loving American, devoted to the Constitution and protecting our children, and I am entering this race to give Kansans a choice.”

Pyle said he has selected Kathleen E. Garrison from Haysville as his running-mate for lieutenant governor.

“Kathleen is highly intelligent and knows the solutions to help families. Her solutions are grounded from her faith, business acumen and experience in raising her eight children through a morally decaying society. She is a phenomenal person to serve as the voice of the people of Kansas; not politicians,” Pyle said.

“I am honored and humbled to partner with Sen. Pyle, a man of integrity, who will serve the people; not the parties,” Garrison said. “We must urgently correct bad actions to protect our families, and as your lieutenant governor, I will be the voice of Kansans to fix government. I am a Kansas girl, and I have witnessed the erosion of our constitutional rights by those in power. We will work tirelessly and will never cower to politicians or special interests. You now have a choice: business as usual or power to the people? You have hope. You have us.”

Pyle and Garrison recently changed their party affiliations from Republican to Unaffiliated, it was reported, in order to seek the November ballot for office of Governor and Lt. Governor. They ask that citizens assist them in gathering the 5,000 qualified voters’ signatures by Aug. 1, 2022, for them to file by petition.

For more on this and other stories, log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and click “June 8, 2022” under E-Editions.