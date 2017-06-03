Second motion to consolidate Ewing's cases filed

A second request to combine six cases against a Holton man charged with numerous sex-related crimes has been filed in Jackson County District Court, only days after the first request was denied by a judge.

Special prosecutor Jacqie Spra­dling, representing the State of Kansas on behalf of Jackson County in the six criminal cases against 22-year-old Jacob Ewing, said in a district court filing re­questing consolidation of the cases that she was doing so because trying the six cases sepa­rately raised concerns of double jeopardy.

Spradling had filed the first mo­tion on Feb. 14 to try all six cases as one prior to the previous pre-trial hearing for Ewing, held Feb. 17 in district court. Defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio of Topeka filed an objection, and District Court Judge Norbert Marek denied the motion.

Ambrosio on Tuesday filed a motion requesting that the court also deny Spradling’s second mo­tion to consolidate the cases, which was filed on Feb. 23. The two new motions will likely be ruled upon at the next pre-trial hearing for Ew­ing, set for Wednesday, March 15 in district court.

For the rest of this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.