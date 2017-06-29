Second Ewing trial under way

Some of the details of the May 2016 night in which a 19-year-old Jefferson County woman claimed she was raped by Holton resident Jacob Ewing were recalled more clearly than others by the alleged victim in the first full day of testimony in the second of Ewing’s four scheduled trials.

On Tuesday, the woman, whose claims against Ewing resulted in the first of seven criminal cases filed against him in Jackson County District Court, gave her account of the events of that night that began with a request to “come over and hang out with (Ewing) and his friends” and eventually led to charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy against Ewing.

More testimony is expected during this week’s trial from another Jefferson County woman who also made similar allegations against Ewing based on incidents that reportedly occurred in September of 2014. The trial is a combination of two separately filed criminal cases against Ewing, as is another trial scheduled for late August, it was reported.

The woman said she had been invited by Ewing to come from her home in Perry to visit him in Holton on the night of May 5, 2016, but sex was not mentioned by either Ewing or the woman as an activity for the night. She said she arrived at Ewing’s house in Holton, had a beer and went upstairs to change clothes, as the plan was for her to spend the night.

