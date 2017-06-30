Second alleged victim testifies in Ewing trial

The second of two alleged victims in this week's Jacob Ewing trial in Jackson County District Court on Thursday gave her side of the alleged September 2014 incident in which she said Ewing raped and sodomized her.

The woman, a 24-year-old resident of Valley Falls, claimed that she was drugged by Ewing at a party at his Holton residence at that time, then sexually assaulted by Ewing after the party was over. Her mother gave testimony on Wednesday of her appearance upon returning home the morning after the party.

She had also testified that the alleged incident also left her with severe medical problems, but said she delayed reporting the incident because she "wanted to believe it didn't happen." For that reason, she said, she went back to Ewing's house one more time, only to hear him deny that the alleged incident occurred.

A third woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Ewing in an incident that allegedly occurred in late 2014 or early 2015 also testified about the incident, the subject of Ewing's third trial in August, as well as other alleged instances of people who drank alcoholic beverages that were supposedly drugged.

Also on Thursday, jurors were subjected to excerpts of "violent porn" videos that special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling said Ewing reportedly reenacted in the alleged incidents that led to the six criminal cases filed against him in 2016. Evidence of such videos was reportedly found on his cell phone by KBI investigators but questioned by defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio.

