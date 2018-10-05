Sales tax question won't be on ballot

The Aug. 7 primary election ballot will not include a question asking Jackson County voters whether to renew the county’s current .4 percent retailers’ sales tax.

A state bill that would have given Jackson County the authority to place the sales tax question on the local ballot failed to pass the Kansas House on Friday, it was reported.

House Bill 2228, which Rep. Francis Awerkamp of the 61st District called a “mega tax bill,” included several tax changes, such as income tax breaks to individuals and multinational corporations.

The bill also included allowing a variety of sales tax questions to be placed on ballots in several counties, including Jackson County.

