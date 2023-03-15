Safety poster contest winners announced

Each March, the American Farm Bureau organizes Ag Safety Awareness Program week to highlight farm safety and provide education and training resources, it was reported.

During the week, agricultural groups focus on different aspects of farm safety each day, including work in confined animal spaces, equipment operation, electrical safety and driving precautions.

“Safe practices on America’s farms and ranches should be a priority and not an afterthought,” said Dyann Parks, Jackson County Farm Bureau President. “Taking time and investing in safety and health in agricultural communities can help save lives and resources by preventing injuries and lost time on the job.”

In celebration of ASAP week, Jackson County Farm Bureau Association, in collaboration with Kansas Farm Bureau, hosted its annual safety poster contest.

Partnering with local FFA chapters from Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley, a safety program was presented by the FFA chapters to the elementary grades. The theme of the safety poster program this year was “Leading The Way To Safety.”

While 98 percent of farms in the U.S. are family-owned farms, one injury can have a devastating impact on the farm family who is already struggling financially under the strain of increased input costs and nearly stagnant, and sometimes volatile, market prices for many commodities.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lists agriculture as one of the most hazardous industries in Kansas, and according to Kansas State University Biological and Agricultural Engineering, farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States.

More than 700 farmers and ranchers die in work-related accidents each year. Another 120,000 agricultural workers suffer disabling injuries from work-related accidents. It is also estimated that 104 children are killed annually in farm accidents.

The safety programs presented to the elementary grades help youth focus on their own safety and help raise awareness of the hazards that can be present on a farm (or even in the home).

Nearly 300 posters were created by elementary students across the county. Choosing just nine posters out of 300 hundred was a difficult task. The students are not only talented, but creative thinkers in delivering their messages.

The first-place posters have been submitted to Kansas Farm Bureau for judging at the state level.

The following is a list of the winners:

Division I (Grades 1-2)

First place: Lili Wakole (Royal Valley) whose teacher is Melanie Binkley.

Second place: Max Zimmerman (Holton) whose teacher is Amy Cyphers.

Third place: Callie Moss (Royal Valley) whose teacher is Angie Easum.

Division II (Grades 3-4)

First place: Robert Jackson (Royal Valley) whose teacher is Marti Leach.

Second place: Ambrose Haug (Holton) whose teacher is Melissa Smith.

Third place: Kassidy Moore (Jackson Heights) whose teacher is Olga McAlpine.

Division III (Grades 5-6)

First place: Corbin Latham (Jackson Heights) whose teacher is Jeremy Melvin.

Second place: Clara Larison (Holton) whose teacher is Amy Cyphers.

Third place: Malynn Watkins (Jackson Heights) whose teacher is Joshua Harper.