RVMS seeks war veterans for Quilts of Valor program

Earlier this year, Royal Valley Middle School educational tech­nology specialist Brenda Hainey and sixth-grade students sought help with the creation of three quilts for their Quilts of Valor pro­gram.

Now, they’re seeking the pub­lic’s input on which war veterans should receive the quilts.

Hainey said the quilts will be presented to three area veterans at a special Veterans Day assembly this November at RVMS. In the mean­time, the school is seeking submis­sions of names of area war veterans to put in a drawing to receive the quilts, along with a book that de­tails the efforts of students to make the quilts.

And as Hainey noted, making those three quilts “went wonder­fully.”

“They had the best time putting it together,” she said. “What sur­prised me the most was how into it the boys were. They really got into it! They thought it was a lot of fun, and they had a good time with it.”

Sixth-grade students at RVMS got involved with Quilts of Valor after the school held a Veterans Day assembly in 2015. At that time, students “really got into learning flag etiquette,” Hainey said earlier this year, and they cre­ated videos to show what they had learned about veterans and the U.S. flag.

A nomination form for Quilts of Valor may be downloaded below, completed and returned to RVMS by Thursday, Oct. 12.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.