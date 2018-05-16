RVHS Class of '18 celebrates graduation on Mother's Day

Forty-nine Royal Valley High School seniors graduated on Sunday – Mother’s Day – at the high school gym.

“We know without your soft encouragement or harsh tones, some of these seniors wouldn’t be here today,” RVHS Principal Jim Holloman said, addressing all the mothers in attendance.

Members of the Panther Class of 2018 have been a part of three Big Seven League championships, one regional baseball championship and a second-place finish at the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament. Holloman also noted the many accomplishments of the band and drumline, as well as the school’s forensic team.

