Royal Valley Board of Education President Cindy Broxterman (right) presented a high school diploma to Chaley Lemmon on Sunday - one of 49 seniors from the Class of 2018 - as Superintendent Aaric Davis looked on. Also shown in the photo are RVHS Vice President John Martin in the background, who read the names of all the graduates, and senior Dawson Lyming (far left) who was next to receive his diploma. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

RVHS Class of '18 celebrates graduation on Mother's Day

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:33 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

Forty-nine Royal Valley High School seniors graduated on Sunday – Mother’s Day – at the high school gym.

“We know without your soft encouragement or harsh tones, some of these seniors wouldn’t be here today,” RVHS Principal Jim Holloman said, addressing all the mothers in attendance.

Members of the Panther Class of 2018 have been a part of three Big Seven League championships, one regional baseball championship and a second-place finish at the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament. Holloman also noted the many accomplishments of the band and drumline, as well as the school’s forensic team. 

