RV replaces school bus involved in accident

The Royal Valley school bus involved in an accident in Topeka in May has been deemed “a total loss” by the district’s insurance company, and members of the board of education approved the purchase of a new bus during their meeting Monday evening.

Following the recommendation from Superintendent Aaric Davis, the board approved the purchase of an IC bus from Midwest Transit at a cost of $82,421.

The other bids included an $88,033 Bluebird from Kansas Truck Equipment and an $89,487 Thomas from Midwest Bus Sales.

Davis also sought quotes for used buses, and those included $71,100 for a 2016 bus, $42,000 for a 2012 bus and $47,000 for a 2013 bus.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.