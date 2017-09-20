RV receives $25,000 Monsanto grant

Royal Valley has received a $25,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, in order to further science education at the elementary school.

This is the fourth Monsanto grant the district has received in five years.

The grant will be used to purchase Full Option Science System (FOSS) curriculum modules and training for students and teachers in grades kindergarten through fourth grade.

Susan Pfrang, director of curriculum and instruction, said the modules are three to nine-week programs.

“They are used to get young students to be more engaged in science concepts and give them more confidence,” Pfrang said.

Pfrang said that the hands-on modules require students to use scientific reasoning and noted that the modules will include live plants and some animals, such as pill bugs and fish.

“It gives them that science background so when they get older and are in those science classes, they have some of that knowledge already,” she said.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.