RV pushes back start date

The first day of school for Royal Valley students will now be Wednesday, Aug. 26, and many of those students will be starting the year online due to recommendations by county health officials, it has been reported.

RV Superintendent Aaric Davis reported Friday morning that the health department is not recommending the district start with full on-site learning on Monday, 24, which was the district’s new start day for the 2020-21 school year.

District students will not have school on Monday or Tuesday, and small groups of “priority learners” will be able to attend school in person on Wednesday, and all other students will start classes remotely on Wednesday.

The district is still outlining its definition of “priority learners” and will be notifying parents if their students are included.

“Beginning the week of Aug. 31, the district will begin a hybrid model where priority learners come every day and all other students attend two days per week,” Davis said. “Please understand that this change so close to the start of the year will require additional planning, and we will get additional information out as soon as possible.”

Sports practices and competitions were suspended immediately, and the earliest they may resume in Monday, Aug. 31, it was reported.